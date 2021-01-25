SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) vs. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Financial Analysis

SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SouthFirst Bancshares and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

97.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of SouthFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SouthFirst Bancshares and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 4 8 0 2.67

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.32%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

SouthFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthFirst Bancshares and BankUnited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 2.42 $313.10 million $3.13 11.95

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Summary

BankUnited beats SouthFirst Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthFirst Bancshares

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans. The company also provides debit cards; and internet and telephone banking, ATM banking, safe deposit boxes, and bill pay services. It operates branches in Sylacauga, Talladega, and Clanton; and a loan processing office in Hoover. SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sylacauga, Alabama.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

