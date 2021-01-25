Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wabtec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Wabtec posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wabtec.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wabtec by 10.6% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,888,000 after buying an additional 302,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

