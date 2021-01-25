Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. ING Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. Prosus has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.47.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

