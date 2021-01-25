Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.