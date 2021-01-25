Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

