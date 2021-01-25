Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

