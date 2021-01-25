$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

