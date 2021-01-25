HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HLTRF opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

