Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.25 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

