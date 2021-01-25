Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.22.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 148,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

