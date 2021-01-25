Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

