BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $60.97.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
