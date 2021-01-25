BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $60.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,077,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after buying an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

