Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

CCS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,549,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.