The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.