Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.