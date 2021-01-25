Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.60.
PSA stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
