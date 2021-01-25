Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.60.

PSA stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

