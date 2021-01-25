BHP Group’s (BHP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in BHP Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.