BHP Group’s (BHP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.