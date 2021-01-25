Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.