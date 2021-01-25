Royal Bank of Canada Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.23.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.