Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

CHD opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

