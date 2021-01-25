Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

