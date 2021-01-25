Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 5.93 -$5.51 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.59 $970,000.00 $1.65 102.66

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -158.79% -440.46% -90.23% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Summary

ModivCare beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

