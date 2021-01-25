Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $50.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.06 billion to $51.11 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $200.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.69 billion to $201.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.68 billion to $232.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE:ABC opened at $107.76 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.