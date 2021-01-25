Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $20.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.69 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

