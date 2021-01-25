Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $20.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.69 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
