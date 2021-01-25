$584.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report sales of $584.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.19 million to $597.92 million. Seagen posted sales of $289.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.