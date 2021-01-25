Head-To-Head Analysis: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.31 $226.34 million $1.39 10.65 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.93 $13.20 million $6.45 13.49

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides finance leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.