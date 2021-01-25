Reviewing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) & Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Avista (NYSE:AVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xcel Energy and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 2 10 2 0 2.00 Avista 1 2 0 0 1.67

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.23, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Avista has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Avista.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Energy and Avista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.95 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.53 Avista $1.35 billion 1.97 $196.98 million $1.74 22.22

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avista. Avista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Avista 9.31% 6.19% 1.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Avista on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

