Comparing Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.56 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.42 $4.30 million $0.01 1,668.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

