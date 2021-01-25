Head-To-Head Review: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareTrust REIT 0 1 7 1 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.08 $1.08 million $2.97 3.86 CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 13.48 $46.36 million $1.36 16.92

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38% CareTrust REIT 45.10% 8.74% 5.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Cedar Realty Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

