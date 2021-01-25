Research Analysts Set Expectations for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $37.31 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

