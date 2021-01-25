Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.