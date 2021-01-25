FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

