FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Expedia Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of ($9.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.