Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

WAF stock opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

