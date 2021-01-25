Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

WAF stock opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.09. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

