Canaccord Genuity Trims Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Target Price to GBX 210

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

LON CNE opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.32) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.32. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £887.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

