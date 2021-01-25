AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) PT Raised to GBX 3,730 at Barclays

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,830 ($50.04) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,358.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total value of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider James Kidd bought 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

