Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.14 Million

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $770.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $742.38 million and the highest is $819.81 million. Brinker International posted sales of $847.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 682.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

