Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CALL opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Cloudcall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 65.94 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.46.

About Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

