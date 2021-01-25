Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

