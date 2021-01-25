Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.65) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.24. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

