IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. IWG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.70 ($5.98).

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

