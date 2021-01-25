Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CALX opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.