Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYK stock opened at $239.93 on Monday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

