Kilroy Realty (KRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.