UBS Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

