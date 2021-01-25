Barclays Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

MOR opened at €96.58 ($113.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €93.84 and a 200-day moving average of €100.78. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.