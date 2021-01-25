Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.80 ($204.47).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €179.50 ($211.18). The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

