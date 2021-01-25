Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

ETR PSM opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.58 and a 200 day moving average of €11.35. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

