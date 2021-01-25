Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.95 ($23.47).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.07 ($17.72) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom AG has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

