JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €183.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €173.80 ($204.47).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €142.16. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.