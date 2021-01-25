Vertex, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex’s (NASDAQ:VERX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. Vertex had issued 21,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,850,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,770,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

